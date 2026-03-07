Police Constable Suspended After Alleged Trespass and Misbehaviour in Chennai

A Chennai police constable has been suspended and is under investigation after allegations of trespassing and misbehaviour towards a woman, raising concerns about police conduct.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Chennai police constable, Surya, has been suspended following allegations of trespassing and misbehaviour at a woman's residence.

The constable allegedly entered the woman's house in an inebriated state, prompting her to raise an alarm and alert neighbours.

A formal complaint led to a preliminary inquiry and the constable's immediate suspension by the Commissioner of Police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

A police constable attached to a police station here has been suspended following allegations of trespassing and attempting to misbehave with a woman at her residence in Royapettah.

The constable, identified as Surya, allegedly entered the house of a 32-year-old woman in an inebriated state during the early hours of March 6.

According to police sources, the woman raised an alarm and alerted her neighbours, prompting the constable to flee the premises.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the victim, senior officials of the Chennai City Police conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident. Based on the findings, the Commissioner of Police issued an order placing the constable, attached to the Ice House police station, under immediate suspension.

Legal and Disciplinary Actions

The Ice House police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated to further investigate the breach of conduct.

Authorities confirmed that the suspension was enacted to facilitate a transparent probe into the charges.