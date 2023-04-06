News
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka minister booked for saying Christians are converting people

Karnataka minister booked for saying Christians are converting people

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 06, 2023 11:06 IST
Karnataka Minister Munirathna has been booked by the police for his alleged hate speech against Christians.

IMAGE: Members of the Christian community held a peaceful protest over the increasing violence against the community, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on February 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A case was registered against the minister on a complaint by a gazetted officer who charged him with promoting enmity among people.

 

In an interview to a private news channel on March 31, Munirathna, Horticulture Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government, had purportedly said, "Christians are converting people in this moment also.

"Conversion is maximum in the slums. In places where 1,400 people are there, 400 have been converted. If they come (for conversion) then kick them out or give complaint at the police station."

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police booked the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from RR Nagar under Section 117 (abetting Commission of offence), 153A (promoting enmity between various groups or religion) of the Indian Penal Code and 125 of People's Representation Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
