News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No one is taking action on hate speech despite our orders, says SC

No one is taking action on hate speech despite our orders, says SC

Source: PTI
February 02, 2023 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday lamented that nobody was taking action against hate speeches despite its orders, and observed that the top court will be left "embarrassed again and again" if it is asked to give further directions to curb such statements.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The court's strong observations were made by a bench comprising Justice K M Joseph, Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Hrishikesh Roy when a plea seeking to prohibit an event scheduled to be held on February 5 by the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha in Mumbai was mentioned for an urgent hearing.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on Friday subject to instructions and approval from Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on the administrative side.

"We are with you on this, but understand that the Supreme Court cannot be triggered every time there is a rally notified. We have already passed an order which is clear enough. Just imagine rallies happening all across the country. Every time there will be an application before the Supreme Court. How can that be feasible?

 

"You ask us to be embarrassed again and again by getting an order. We have passed so many orders yet nobody is taking action. The Supreme Court should not be asked to pass an order on an event to event basis," it observed.

The observation came after a lawyer mentioned the matter, saying the issue needs urgent hearing against holding of the Mumbai rally.

She submitted that a similar rally was organised a few days ago in which 10,000 people participated and allegedly gave a call to boycott Muslim communities economically and socially.

On continuous persistence of the lawyer, the court asked her to serve a copy of the application to the counsel for Maharashtra.

"Serve a copy on the State, we will list it tomorrow subject to orders of the CJI. Only this case, not the entire batch," the bench said.

Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the top court on October 21 last year directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on hate speeches, promptly registering criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It had also warned that any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" would invite the court's contempt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC asks Delhi, UP, U'khand to go after hate-mongers
SC asks Delhi, UP, U'khand to go after hate-mongers
Why can't anchors be taken off air: SC on hate speech
Why can't anchors be taken off air: SC on hate speech
Hate speech at Delhi event: VHP, organisers booked
Hate speech at Delhi event: VHP, organisers booked
Adani speaks: Interest of my investors is paramount
Adani speaks: Interest of my investors is paramount
Amid documentary row, UK defends BBC's independence
Amid documentary row, UK defends BBC's independence
How Will Budget Impact Stocks? Ask Ambareesh Baliga
How Will Budget Impact Stocks? Ask Ambareesh Baliga
FMCG consumption declined in Q3
FMCG consumption declined in Q3
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Probe into hate speeches mostly over: Delhi cops to SC

Probe into hate speeches mostly over: Delhi cops to SC

'No palpable progress' in Delhi hate speech case: SC

'No palpable progress' in Delhi hate speech case: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances