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Home » News » Family Members Arrested in Belagavi Honour Killing Case

Family Members Arrested in Belagavi Honour Killing Case

April 14, 2026 14:03 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

A shocking honour killing in Belagavi, Karnataka, has resulted in the arrest of three family members after a 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered for eloping with a man.

Key Points

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her family in a suspected case of honour killing in this district, police said on Tuesday.

Three accused--the victim's brother, uncle and brother-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

 

According to investigators, the woman, identified as Satyavva Santosh Helavi, had reportedly left her husband and eloped with a man.

Angered over what they perceived as a loss of family honour, her relatives allegedly tracked her down and killed her.

Police said the accused forcibly administered poison to the victim and later burnt her body at a cremation ground in an attempt to destroy evidence.

According to police, the incident came to light after a missing person complaint was registered at Yamakanmardi police station. The case, which had initially gone cold, was later reopened and solved by Inspector Javed Mushapure through sustained investigation.

Officials said the victim was traced on March 13 by her family members, who reportedly tried to persuade her to return and agree to a marriage within their community. When she refused, they allegedly took her to a remote location and committed the crime.

In a significant breakthrough, the police were able to uncover the truth after gaining the confidence of the victim's mother, who eventually revealed the sequence of events.

In connection with the case, the police have arrested three persons -- the victim's uncle Prakash Bhimappa Helavar (46), her brother Shanur Sadashiv Helavar (35), and her brother-in-law Morabad Kallappa Mayappa Helavi (40).

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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