RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency

October 19, 2025 13:05 IST

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of minister Priyank Kharge, have denied permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh route march on Sunday, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

IMAGE: RSS volunteers during the centenary celebrations of the organisation on Vijayadashami, at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, October 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chittapur Town Municipal Council on Saturday had removed cut-outs and banners installed by the RSS on the main road amid police security, stating that they were installed before giving permission for the route march.

"To prevent disruption of peace and law and order in Chittapur and to avoid any untoward incidents, permission for the RSS route march scheduled for 19-10-2025 is hereby denied, and the request application is rejected," the Chittapur tahsildar has said in his order dated October 18.

 

The state government too on Saturday issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisation, association or a group of persons to use government property or premises.

The order is based on a Cabinet decision on Thursday, prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

An application was submitted seeking permission for a route march and Vijayadashami programme to be held at Chittapur town in Kalaburagi district at 3 PM on October 19 by the RSS, on the occasion of the organisation's centenary and as part of the Vijayadashami festival celebration.

Stating that a letter had been sent from his office to the police sub-inspector, Chittapur Police Station, to submit a report in this regard, the tahsildar said, the Bhim Army organisation has also informed, through a letter, that they too will conduct a route march on the same route on October 19.

Further, the police station's intelligence officer was deputed to collect information regarding these processions, and a report was submitted stating that on October 16, RSS worker Danesh Naron had allegedly abused and issued life threats to the local MLA and district in-charge minister, Priyank Kharge, and a case has been registered in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar Police Station in this regard, he said, adding that in protest against this incident, demonstrations have been held across Karnataka, including in Chittapur.

Further noting that the Bhim Army State Youth Wing, Kalaburagi, has submitted a letter stating that since the RSS is intentionally conducting a route march in Chittapur on October 19 against the minister's statement, the tahsildar said that, "they, along with members of the Indian Dalit Panthers organisation have also sought permission to conduct a march along the same route. The Bhim Army has already held a press conference announcing their intention to hold the procession, and the Indian Dalit Panthers (Regd.) have also made a written request for the same."

If the RSS, Bhim Army and Indian Dalit Panthers conduct processions in Chittapur town along the same route, there is a high possibility of clashes between the groups, which could disturb public peace and law and order. This assessment has been confirmed based on information collected from the public and police informants, he said.

"Therefore, since simultaneous processions by the RSS, Bhim Army, and Indian Dalit Panthers on October 19 in Chittapur may lead to disturbances and adversely affect law and order, it is deemed inappropriate to grant permission for the same as per the report submitted by police in Chittapur," the tahsildar has said in his order.

