Karyakarta's suicide note alleges abuse at camps, RSS seeks police probe

Youth Congress and Democratic Youth Federation of India activists on Thursday held separate protests here demanding strong action in connection with the death of a 26-year-old RSS worker, Anandu Aji.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy OpenClipart-Vectors and Holger Langmaier/Pixabay.com

Aji, a software engineer from Thampalakkad in Kottayam district, was found dead in a lodge at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram on October 9.

He was an RSS activist from a family long associated with the organisation.

Activists of the DYFI took out a protest march at Ponkunnam, holding Nidheesh Muraleedharan, reportedly an RSS worker, responsible for Aji's death and demanding his arrest.

The Left youth organisation also sought a probe against certain RSS leaders in Kottayam.

Following the protest, DYFI members marched to Muraleedharan's shop at Kappad near Kanjirappally.

Although the shop was closed, protesters allegedly damaged a signboard in front of the premises.

Aji had left behind a 15-page suicide note, shared on Instagram, in which he initially referred to a person identified as 'NM' and accused him of repeated sexual harassment.

Later, in a pre-scheduled Instagram video, Aji revealed the name of Nidheesh Muraleedharan -- described as a family friend -- alleging that he was sexually abused from a young age, leading to severe mental distress and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

However, Aji said in the video that he has no evidence to substantiate his claims.

He also alleged that he was sexually harassed during various RSS camps by members of the organisation.

RSS maintained that the suicide note that appeared on Instagram and some other social media platforms soon after his death, contains "dubious and baseless" allegations against the Sangh.

It has also filed a complaint to the police seeking a comprehensive probe into Aji's death.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists held a protest march to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office in Kanjirappally, accusing the police of a lethargic investigation.

The protesters were stopped by the police, arrested, and later removed from the spot.

Youth Congress state president O J Janeesh alleged that despite Aji naming Muraleedharan, the police have not taken any action.

"If there is any deal between the CPI-M and the RSS in this case, we will launch a strong statewide protest," he warned.

Union Minister George Kurian declined to comment in detail, saying, "The RSS has already demanded a probe, and the police are investigating. Let the investigation take its course."

The Thampanoor police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, said they will soon question Muraleedharan.

"We are completing certain evidence collection procedures. A notice will soon be issued to him," officials said.

They added that apart from Aji's statements in his suicide note and video, his family has not yet filed a formal complaint against Muraleedharan.

The police said they are also examining Aji's medical history as part of the probe.

There was no immediate response from Muraleedharan to the allegations against him.