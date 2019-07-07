K'taka crisis: Cong-JDS in huddle; wait and watch, says BJP

July 07, 2019 13:23 IST

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, state Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday met Janata Dal-Secular chief HD Deve Gowda at his residence.

IMAGE: Congress leader DK Shivakumar meets Janata Dal-Secular chief HD Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI

The two leaders met a day after the 13 month-old coalition government of their parties slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 of their legislators from the membership of the state assembly.

After the dramatic turn of events, the state government appears to have fallen into a minority forcing chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is in the United States, to cut short his visit.

He is expected to fly back in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa said he is not related to the developments in any way.

Grappling with the crumbling coalition, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on the other hand, responded to the resignation of party strongman Ramalinga Reddy stating that his grievances will be looked into.

"I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I do not want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this," Yeddyurappa said while speaking to media persons in Bengaluru.

Kharge said that he wants the alliance to run smoothly in the state.

On being asked about are reports about the possibility of him being made the state's chief minister, Kharge said, "I do not know. I want this alliance government to continue. We want that this should go on smoothly. These are all flimsy information being fed to the press just to divide us."

Responding to Ramalinga Reddy's resignation, he said, "Ramalinga Reddy ji is a senior leader and a Congressman. For long he has been holding Congress's fort in Bengaluru. Let us see what are his grievances and what we can do."

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday evening held a meeting with the party MLAs where he is believed to have discussed among other things the current political situation in the state.

The 13 month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD-S and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state assembly on Saturday.

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113.

Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the government earlier this week.

Those MLAs, who resigned from the assembly, include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil.

The dissident MLAs have reached Mumbai and are staying in Sofitel Hotel.