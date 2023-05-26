Karnataka cabinet expansion tomorrow: Minister

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday said the cabinet expansion will take place on Saturday afternoon and the portfolios would also be allotted by evening.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai greet the newly-elected Speaker U T Khader during session of Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Soudha, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Muniyappa also said barring four or five ministerial posts, rest would be filled up in the same day.

According to the minister, the cabinet would be a mix of seniors and young people.

"Tomorrow, the cabinet expansion will take place. Time has also been fixed. It would be tomorrow afternoon. Most of the posts would be filled," Muniyappa told reporters after returning from New Delhi.

To a question on how many ministerial posts would be filled, he said, "Barring four or five, rest all would be filled up."

When asked whether senior leaders have put up any demand before the party high command regarding ministerial positions, Muniyappa said at this juncture it would be difficult to say anything.

"However, we need seniors as well as young people. We need to make a balance of both," he pointed out.

On portfolios, the minister said it has not been fixed yet.

"Portfolio would be decided tomorrow. By Saturday evening, portfolios have to be announced," he added.

Devanahalli MLA Muniyappa, a former Union Minister and a seven-time Lok Sabha member, took oath as Karnataka Minister on May 20 along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Against the permissible strength of 34, 10 posts have been filled so far including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, while 24 posts are lying vacant.

Those who have sworn-in, other than Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, are Dr G Parameshwara, Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Hectic lobbying are on for ministerial positions and many aspirants camped in Delhi to impress upon their candidature.