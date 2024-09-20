News
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka BJP MLA arrested in rape case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2024 18:26 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA N Munirathna was arrested on Friday in connection with a case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation registered against him, police said.

IMAGE: BJP MLA N Munirathna. Photograph: @MunirathnaMLA/X

Along with him, six others have also been booked in the case following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction, they said.

 

Munirathna's arrest came a day after a special court for people's representatives granted conditional bail to the MLA who was arrested on various charges, including using casteist slurs.

The court had, after hearing arguments on his bail plea, allowed his application on the condition of furnishing a Rs two lakh bond and two sureties, and issued specific instructions prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or obstructing the investigation.

The 60-year-old was arrested soon after he stepped out of Parappana Agrahara Prison, where he had been lodged for three days in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
