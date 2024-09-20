News
Rediff.com  » News » Army officer's friend alleges sexual harassment by Odisha police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 20, 2024 10:22 IST
The woman friend of an Army officer, who was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, arrested by personnel of the Bharatpur Police Station on September 15, was on Thursday released on bail granted by the high court.

Speaking to reporters, the woman said she was returning home with her friend, the Army officer, after closing her restaurant late at night when some men allegedly misbehaved with them.

Following that, they went to the Bharatpur Police Station to seek help, she said.

"When we reached the police station to lodge a complaint, a woman constable was there in civil dress. We approached her to lodge our complaint and send a patrol vehicle to arrest the miscreants. Instead of helping us, she abused me," the woman alleged.

 

The woman, who is at present undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, said some more personnel arrived at the police station and asked her friend to write a complaint.

"I don't know what happened, they put him in the lockup. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me," she alleged.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of female police personnel when she tried to get hold of her neck.

The police personnel then put her in a room after tying her hands and legs, she alleged.

"After some time, a male officer opened the doors and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time you want to remain silent," she alleged.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Women sought an action taken report from the DGP.

"A formal letter has been sent to the DGP, requesting an action taken report within 3 days. Urgent disciplinary action is expected," the NCW posted on X.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Chandaka Police Station against unidentified persons who allegedly misbehaved with the Army officer and the woman.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
