Army conducts flag march in Assam's violence-hit West Karbi Anglong

The Army conducted a flag march in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to help maintain law and order, director general of police Harmeet Singh said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security officials stand guard following unrest and violence, in West Karbi Anglong, Assam, December 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat also said Indian Army has been requisitioned by the civil authorities to help maintain peace in the troubled areas.

Two persons were killed, and at least 70 others, including over 60 police personnel, injured in violence between the Karbi and Bihari communities during the last two days at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district.

Speaking to reporters at the worst-hit Kheroni area, Singh said so far more than 60 police personnel have been injured in the violence.

"Army columns have reached here, and they have marched through these areas. The situation is totally under control now. I have covered the entire area myself," he said.

The police are investigating the violence that happened over the last two days, said Singh, who has been camping at the site since Monday night.

Rawat said, "Indian Army has been requisitioned by civil authorities to aid them in maintaining law and order. Accordingly, one Army column was deployed in the disturbed areas of West Karbi Anglong."

A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel, he added.

DGP Singh said police will nab the culprits involved in violence and arson, but the first priority is stabilisation of the situation.

"By now, we have counted that more than 60 police personnel have been injured and some of them seriously. There were six-seven ambulances, which ferried the police to health centres in Hojai," the DGP said.

Singh took a hit on his shoulder in stone pelting on Tuesday, while IG (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh suffered injuries on his leg.

"Legal action required will be taken. We have a lot of video footage, and people are being identified. The law will take its own course," he said.

Singh appealed to people not to indulge in violence and urged elders to make "misguided" youths understand that problems can be solved only through dialogue.

"The Assam government has come forward and given time for a tripartite meeting between the state government, local council and the agitating people who are presenting their demands.

"I appeal to all not to indulge in violence, and request the parents to talk to their children and ask them not to resort to violence," he said.

The DGP said that all in society should come together to handle the situation peacefully.

"An unfortunate incident happened yesterday. The mob, which committed vandalism and attacked the administration officials, also lost one of its members. The mob also committed arson and set the market afire, and one differently-abled person died in it. Probably he could not come out," he said.

Singh said the mob took out cylinders from a nearby gas agency store and inflamed those.

"The magistrate tried to explain and told over the mic that the assembly was unlawful. Despite being told to disperse and leave the unlawful assembly, they did not go away. They then attacked all of us. Nobody gains from such violence," he said.

Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in tribal belts.

They went on a rampage on Monday after police took away three agitators from the protest site in the early hours, a move which the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.