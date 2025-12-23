Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong District

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fresh violence erupted in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, triggering serious law-and-order concerns after a mob torched Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang's residence in West Karbi Anglong.

The unrest was sparked amid mounting tension over demands for eviction of alleged encroachers from the village and professional grazing reserve land in the Kheroni-Donkamukam area. Protestors reportedly gathered in large numbers, blocked roads and vandalised vehicles before the agitation snowballed into violent clashes with security forces.

As the situation deteriorated, a mob moved towards Donkamukam and set fire to Tuliram Ronghang's home. The house was reportedly unoccupied at the time, and fire and emergency services were deployed to douse the blaze.

The incident marked a sharp escalation in the agitation and prompted the authorities to rush additional security personnel to the area.

IMAGE: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police action to disperse the crowd led to further clashes, with injuries reported during the confrontation.

While the exact number of injured could not be independently confirmed, the violence forced the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 in West Karbi Anglong to prevent further assembly and restore calm.

Similar restrictions were also enforced in parts of Karbi Anglong district as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the protests were linked to long-standing disputes over grazing reserve land, where sections of residents have been demanding eviction of alleged illegal settlers.

Tension had been simmering for weeks, with protests intensifying in recent days, before spilling over into violence on Monday.

Security forces continued flag marches in sensitive areas, while senior civil and police officials monitored the situation closely.

The authorities appealed to residents to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours, warning that strict action would be taken against those found involved in arson and violence.

The latest episode has revived memories of past unrest in the hill district, underlining the fragile law and order situation in parts of Karbi Anglong.

Investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the violence and the attack on Tuliram Ronghang's residence.