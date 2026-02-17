Kannada TV actress alleges secret filming in washroom, blackmail

A Kannada television actress reports being secretly filmed in a stadium washroom and subsequently blackmailed, prompting a police investigation into the alleged cyber crime and extortion attempt.

The actress was allegedly blackmailed with threats to circulate the video online unless she paid money.

The alleged video was sent to a friend's Instagram account, mistakenly believed to be the actress's.

Police have registered a case under the IT Act and sections related to voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and extortion.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused individuals involved in the secret filming and blackmail attempt.

A case has been registered after a Kannada television actress alleged she was secretly filmed in a stadium washroom during a celebrity event and threatened with online circulation of the video if she failed to pay money, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the recently held Celebrity Women Cricket Tournament in Bengaluru, they said.

In her complaint, the actress, also a reality show contestant, said that she had attended a three-day event organised at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

On February 7, the second day of the event, when she went to use the women's restroom located inside the stadium, without her knowledge, an unknown person secretly recorded an "obscene and indecent video" of her while she was inside the restroom, it stated.

The FIR said the alleged video was sent from an Instagram account to her friend's Instagram account allegedly under the mistaken belief that the said account belonged to the actress.

"The content of the video is obscene. After uploading the video, the unknown individuals threatened to send more private videos and to engage in video calls. They demanded money and began blackmailing her friend," the FIR read.

The accused further threatened that if the money was not paid, the video would be circulated on other social media platforms and shared publicly, the complainant alleged.

The complainant has submitted the photos and videos related to the complaint in a pen drive, the FIR stated.

Based on her complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sections 77 (Voyeurism), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 308 (extortion) has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station on February 13 here, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to nab the accused.