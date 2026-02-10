HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC seeks video access to actor Celina Jaitly's brother detained in UAE

HC seeks video access to actor Celina Jaitly's brother detained in UAE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 10, 2026 22:33 IST

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while hearing a petition filed by Celina Jaitly, said that an interaction with Vikrant Jaitley was necessary for providing him legal assistance

IMAGE: Celina Jaitly with her brother, Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd). Photograph: Courtesy @celinajaitlyofficial/Instagram

Key Points

  • The court is exploring video conferencing to provide legal assistance to the detained individual, Vikrant Jaitley.
  • Celina Jaitly filed a petition seeking legal representation for her brother, alleging illegal detention.
  • The court has asked parties to refrain from interacting with the media about the case.
  • The ministry of external affairs has been asked to provide information about the detainee's welfare and legal status.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the Centre if it was possible to interact with retired Major Vikrant Jaitley, actor Celina Jaitly's brother detained in the UAE for more than a year, through video conferencing.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while hearing a petition filed by Celina Jaitly, said that an interaction with Vikrant Jaitley was necessary for providing him legal assistance.

 

The judge asked if Jaitley's wife could interact with him online, why should it not be available to the court.

"Life and liberty are of utmost importance. The Indian citizen should be provided whatever legal assistance in Dubai. Let the Government of India facilitate. Take instructions, we are not forcing you. But (see) if that is possible," the court said.

The court, which listed the case for hearing on Thursday, also asked the parties to not interact with the media about the case.

Earlier this month, the court had asked the Centre to authorise a Dubai-based law firm to represent Vikrant Jaitley.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel informed the court that the direction did not bear fruit because her brother's wife said she did not "support" the writ petition.

The counsel for Vikrant Jaitley's wife said he has asked her to wait.

Celina Jaitly moved the high court last year seeking effective legal representation for her brother who had been "illegally abducted and detained" in the UAE since September 6, 2024.

In her plea, the actor said that her brother, who was residing in the UAE since 2016, was employed with the MATITI Group, which engaged in trading, consultancy and risk management services.

However, despite the passage of over one year, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has failed to secure basic information about her brother, including his welfare conditions and legal status, the plea alleged.

