Kangana meets BJP chief again after snub over her remarks

Kangana meets BJP chief again after snub over her remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2024 16:43 IST
Days after she was reprimanded for her controversial remarks on the farmers' protest, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut met party president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

This is the second time that Ranaut has met the BJP president since she stirred a controversy earlier this week with her disparaging remarks on the farmers agitation against the now repealed three farm laws.

The Mandi MP had on Monday posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

 

She also alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy", drawing flak from the opposition parties.

Acting swiftly, the BJP denounced her remarks expressing its disagreement with her views and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party said in a statement as her controversial remarks threatened to inflame an issue it has tried hard to contain over the last few years.

"The BJP is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," the statement added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
