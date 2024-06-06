CISF constable assaults Kangana at Chandigarh airport

Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi, officials said.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut greets people in Mandi on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The constable has been suspended and a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against her, they said.

The CISF constable allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight.

The Bollywood actor was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.