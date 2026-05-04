Kabaddi Promoter Murder: Shooter Arrested In Joint Operation

A shooter allegedly involved in the murder of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria has been arrested in Tripura, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

Key Points Punjab Police arrested Aditya alias Makhan, a shooter allegedly involved in the murder of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria.

The arrest was made in Agartala, Tripura, in a joint operation with central agencies and Tripura Police.

Rana Balachauria was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament in Mohali in December 2025.

The accused was acting on the direction of foreign-based handlers.

Punjab Police has arrested one of the shooters allegedly involved in the murder of kabaddi promoter-cum-player Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria last December from Agartala, Tripura, officials said on Monday.

Joint Operation Leads To Arrest

Aditya alias Makhan was arrested by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with central agencies and Tripura Police, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Rana Balachauria (30) was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament at Sohana in Mohali on December 15, 2025.

"In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the AGTF in a well-coordinated operation with central agencies and Tripura Police apprehended Aditya alias Makhan, one of the shooters involved in the sensational murder of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria, from Agartala, Tripura," the DGP said in a post on X.

Foreign Handlers Involved In Kabaddi Promoter Murder

"Acting on the direction of foreign-based handlers, the accused, along with his associates, executed the planned killing. While the AGTF apprehended his accomplices earlier from Kolkata, the accused had been absconding and evading arrest until now," he added.