HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Suspect in Punjab kabaddi player's murder killed in encounter

Suspect in Punjab kabaddi player's murder killed in encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 17, 2025 19:34 IST

x

A suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter in Mohali was shot dead by the police in an encounter on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Harpinder alias Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, was injured in an exchange of fire during a chase and later succumbed to injuries in hospital, police said.

Two police personnel were also injured and were given medical treatment, they said.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in multiple heinous crimes and has a serious criminal background, the police said.

Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, was shot after he arrived with his team to take part in a private tournament in Mohali on Monday. He was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was declared dead.

The assailants fled on a motorcycle after firing from a .30 bore weapon.

The police had earlier in the day termed Harpinder's arrest as a "major breakthrough" and said he was being treated for injuries suffered in the exchange of fire.

"In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice apprehends Harpinder @ Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, Tarn Taran, in connection with the recent murder of Kanwar Digvijay Singh @ Rana Balachauria in Mohali. The accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with the police team," it said in a post on X.

Following the killing of the player, the police had had identified two shooters -- Aditya Kapoor alias Makhan and Karan Pathak alias Defaulter Karan, both residents of Amritsar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kabaddi player shot dead at tournament venue in Punjab
Kabaddi player shot dead at tournament venue in Punjab
4 nabbed in grenade attack on Punjab police station
4 nabbed in grenade attack on Punjab police station
Two Punjab men shot dead in Canada; mistaken identity suspected
Two Punjab men shot dead in Canada; mistaken identity suspected
ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops
ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops
Fake encounter: SC upholds murder charges on Punjab cops
Fake encounter: SC upholds murder charges on Punjab cops

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

PM Modi claps enthusiastically during 'Vande Mataram' rendition in Ethiopia0:27

PM Modi claps enthusiastically during 'Vande Mataram'...

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport 0:56

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee shares a light moment with Nitin Gadkari 1:02

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee shares a light moment with Nitin...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO