Punjab Police Nab Shooter In Rana Balachauria Murder Case

Punjab Police have successfully apprehended a key shooter in the Rana Balachauria kabaddi murder case, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police arrest Aditya alias Makhan, a shooter allegedly involved in the murder of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria.

The arrest was a joint operation between Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, central agencies, and Tripura Police in Agartala.

Aditya has a criminal background with 14 cases related to murder, attempted murder, extortion, and drug offences.

Six people, including three shooters, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Rana Balachauria.

Punjab Police has arrested one of the shooters allegedly involved in the murder of kabaddi promoter-cum-player Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria last December from Agartala in Tripura, officials said on Monday.

Key Arrest in Kabaddi Promoter Murder Investigation

Aditya alias Makhan was arrested by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with central agencies and Tripura Police, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Aditya, a resident of Amritsar, has a criminal background with at least 14 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, armed robbery, drugs, Arms Act are registered against him.

Rana Balachauria (30) was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament at Sohana in Mohali on December 15, 2025.

Previous Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The development came few months after two shooters'Â Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter and Tarandeep Singh, were arrested along with their associate identified as Akashdeep from Howrah in West Bengal.

As of now, a total of six accused persons including three shooters have been arrested. Two accused persons identified as Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier for providing logistic support to the shooters.

Details of the Crime

Acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers, the arrested accused Aditya alias Makhan, along with his associates, executed the planned killing, he said.

"While his accomplices were earlier apprehended by the AGTF, accused Aditya had been absconding and evading arrest until now," said the DGP, while adding that with this arrest all the accused persons involved in this sensational murder case have been arrested.

Interstate Operation 'Shadow Hunt'

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Promod Ban said an input was received from secret source about the whereabouts of Aditya alias Makhan.

Acting upon this inputs, an interstate operation codenamed "Shadow Hunt" was launched and a police team was dispatched to Agartala in Tripura, he said, while adding that, consequently, the accused was successfully apprehended by the AGTF team with the support of Central agencies and local police.