TMC's Jyotipriya Mallick Discloses Assets Worth Over Rs 1.97 Crore in Election Affidavit

Jyotipriya Mallick, a TMC candidate and former West Bengal minister, has declared assets worth over Rs 1.97 crore in his election affidavit amidst an ongoing ration distribution scam case.

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points TMC candidate Jyotipriya Mallick declared assets exceeding Rs 1.97 crore in his election affidavit.

Mallick's annual income for 2024-25 is reported as Rs 38,29,710, with his spouse's income at Rs 26,69,720.

The affidavit reveals Mallick's movable assets worth Rs 1.66 crore and immovable assets of Rs 31 lakh.

Mallick faces an ongoing Enforcement Directorate case related to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Mallick held key positions in the West Bengal state cabinet, including Food and Supplies and Forest departments.

TMC candidate from Habra and former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has declared assets worth over Rs 1.97 crore in his election affidavit, along with an annual income exceeding Rs 38 lakh, according to official records.

Popularly known as 'Balu', Mallick, who was arrested in October 2023 in connection with an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam and later granted bail in January 2025, filed his nomination on Monday while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case is still pending in court.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Mallick, a lawyer by profession, has cited his salary as the primary source of income, reporting a personal annual income of Rs 38,29,710 for 2024-25. His spouse's annual income for the same period is Rs 26,69,720.

Mallick has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.66 crore and immovable assets of Rs 31 lakh, while his wife owns movable assets of Rs 66.61 lakh. The couple reportedly holds Rs 34,000 in cash combined.

Mallick owns a MUV valued at Rs 7,33,861 and four gold rings (16 grams) worth Rs 2,20,800.

His wife owns an SUV and gold jewellery weighing approximately 19.29 grams, valued at Rs 2,66,202.

Mallick has declared immovable assets worth Rs 31 lakh, including a flat in Beniatola Lane area of Kolkata.

He does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural land.

His wife owns immovable assets worth around Rs 40 lakh, including a flat in College Street area of the city.

The affidavit shows that Mallick has an outstanding loan of Rs 30,91,587 from a cooperative development bank.

With total assets nearing Rs 2 crore and substantial investments across financial instruments and equities, Mallick's affidavit reflects a significant asset base.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Mallick had declared immovable assets worth Rs 1.51 crore.

However, his annual income in 2021 and movable assets details were not available in the 2021 official records.

The affidavit notes that a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged ration scam is currently under trial.

Mallick held the Food and Supplies department in the state cabinet from 2011-2021 and then the Forest department 2021 onwards before being arrested by the ED in October 2023 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam. He was granted bail in January 2025.