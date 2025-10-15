HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav, wife Rajshree reveal their assets

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav, wife Rajshree reveal their assets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 15, 2025 21:38 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar on Wednesday, owns movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 8.1 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him.

IMAGE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav files his nomination from the Raghopur assembly constituency in the presence of his father, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Hajipur, Bihar, October 15, 2025. Photograph: @yadavtejashwi X/ANI Photo

Yadav's wife, Rajshree alias Rachel Iris Godinho owns assets worth Rs 1.88 crore.

Raghopur will go for polls in the first of the two phases of election on November 6.

 

Yadav, the sitting MLA of Raghopur constituency, first won from the seat in 2015.

In the affidavit filed before the returning officer along with his nomination, Yadav disclosed that he holds moveable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore. His wife, Rajshree holds immovable assets worth Rs 59.69 lakh.

According to the affidavit, Tejashwi has a total of Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand while his wife has Rs 1 lakh cash in hand.

The RJD leader has several bank accounts and liabilities worth Rs 55.55 lakh.

The liabilities are a sum of joint loans with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and mother Rabri Devi. The grand total of all government dues associated with Tejashwi Yadav is Rs 1.35 crore. His wife, too, has several bank accounts but no liabilities or government dues.

Yadav revealed in the affidavit that he has 200 gm of gold while his wife has 480 gm of gold and 2 kg of silver.

Yadav is running for the third term from Raghopur assembly constituency, eying a hattrick. His party is part of the INDIA bloc pitted against the ruling NDA led by the BJP and JD(U).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
