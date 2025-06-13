HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Just 12 days together: Air India crash claims bride on way to new UK life

Just 12 days together: Air India crash claims bride on way to new UK life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 17:29 IST

x

Ankita Patel was looking forward to beginning her new life in the UK with her husband, whom she had only spent 12 days with after their wedding in December last year.

IMAGE: An injured in the Air India AI-171 flight crash receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad, June 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thursday's deadly crash shattered all the dreams and hopes for a happy future Ankita carried with her on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft that killed 265 people and left behind a trail of destruction and grief-stricken families.

Ankita had been busy completing the visa process for the last six months and was all set to join her husband, Vasant (30), who runs a provision store in the UK.

 

The Patel family, who hail from Mehsana, was excited for the couple.

Ankita's parents, her brothers and Vasant's sisters had come to the airport to see her off.

"We left for Mehsana after she boarded the aircraft," Ankita's sister-in-law Ashaben Patel said as she waited to claim her remains at the BJ Medical College.

"We had not even covered half the distance when we came to know about the aircraft, and we rushed back," her other sister-in-law, Gayatri Patel, said.

The couple got married on December 14. Vasant left for the UK, with Ankita promising to join him soon.

Vasant has now returned to India to collect her mortal remains instead of having a happy reunion with her at Gatwick Airport.

The family is waiting for a match for Ankita's DNA with her brother's.

"He is very distressed," said Gayatri, who was visibly distraught.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Captain Sabharwal's Grief Stricken Father
Captain Sabharwal's Grief Stricken Father
Air India crash: She promised to call her father
Air India crash: She promised to call her father
She missed the ill-fated Air India flight by 10 mins
She missed the ill-fated Air India flight by 10 mins
Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?
Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?
Air India crash: 'I hugged her, asked her to take care'
Air India crash: 'I hugged her, asked her to take care'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Meghalaya guide recalls moment he identified honeymoon murder accused4:15

Meghalaya guide recalls moment he identified honeymoon...

Air India Tragedy: Hostel becomes disaster site2:12

Air India Tragedy: Hostel becomes disaster site

What could have caused Air India plane to crash in 50 seconds-1:42

What could have caused Air India plane to crash in 50...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD