She missed the ill-fated Air India flight by 10 minutes

Bhoomi Chauhan, a resident of Gujarat's Bharuch, narrowly escaped death when she missed Thursday's ill-fated flight which crashed, claiming the lives of 241 people on board the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

IMAGE: Bhoomi Chauhan. Photograph: ANI on X

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Chauhan recounted her experience, "We arrived at the check-in gate 10 minutes late, but they didn't allow me, and I returned. They said that it would delay the flight further. I was late because of traffic in the Ahmedabad city area. When I came to know that the flight had crashed, I was totally numb. I thank my mother goddess that I am safe, but the incident is absolutely terrifying."

Chauhan's mother attributed her daughter's survival to the blessings of God, telling ANI, "We thank God for protecting my daughter. She left her child with me, and it's all because of God's blessings; because of that child, she is with me.."

Chauhan's father explained that traffic congestion had caused them to arrive late at the airport, and despite their requests, they were not allowed to board the flight.

"...We arrived at the airport late because of traffic. We requested, but they didn't allow us. When we came out of the airport, we received the news that the plane had crashed."

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane.

One person, a British national of Indian origin, survived the crash, airline authorities said.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23.

It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash.

The government also constituted a high-level committee of people with expertise in multiple disciplines to examine the crash incident and devise ways to strengthen aviation safety by preventing such incidents in the future.