Jolt to Himachal Cong ahead of polls as working prez Mahajan joins BJP

Source: PTI
September 28, 2022 14:11 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday and claimed the opposition party has become "vision-less, directionless and leaderless".

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Harsh Mahajan (right) joins BJP in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi, September 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A former state government minister and close aide of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who died last year, Mahajan lashed out at the Congress leadership in the state, saying it is very much ruled by maa-beta like in Delhi.

 

Singh's wife Pratibha Singh is the state Congress president now and their son Vikramaditya Singh is a party MLA.

Nothing has been left in the Congress after the death of the former chief minister, he told reporters.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for providing a "strong government".

Goyal said the BJP will script history in the state by retaining power following the polls likely to be held later this year. Mahajan had been with the Congress for over four decades.

Welcoming Mahajan, Goyal said he held important positions in the Congress and has maintained a clean image.

The BJP government in the state will be repeated, he claimed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
