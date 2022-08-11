News
Rediff.com  » News » Himachal assembly debates no trust vote against BJP govt

Himachal assembly debates no trust vote against BJP govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2022 12:40 IST
The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday began a debate on a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist against the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state assembly. Photograph: Kind courtesy @jairamthakurbjp/Twitter

Starting the debate on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

He said 354 murders, 1,574 rapes and 7,406 molestation cases have so far been reported in the hill state under the Thakur-led government.

 

The debate started at 11 am and would continue till 3 pm.

Chief Minister Thakur is expected to give his reply at 3 pm.

The notice for the motion was given by 22 Congress MLAs and the lone CPI-M legislator in the assembly on Wednesday.

The Speaker told the House on Wednesday that the notice was given at 9.50 am under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

"The notice stated the House expresses no confidence in the council of ministers as the government fails on all fronts," the Speaker had said.

The BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68-member House, while the Congress has 22.

There are two Independents and one CPI-M MLA.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
