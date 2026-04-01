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Joint Pak-Afghanistan jirga calls for immediate ceasefire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 01, 2026 01:27 IST

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A joint Pakistan-Afghanistan jirga convened in Peshawar, urging an immediate ceasefire and promoting dialogue to resolve escalating tensions between the neighbouring nations.

IMAGE: Taliban soldiers alongside an anti-aircraft gun look out for Pakistani fighter jets in Khost province, Afghanistan, February 27, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • The jirga emphasised that neither country should allow its territory to be used for hostile activities against the other.
  • Participants urged both governments to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, rejecting war as a solution.
  • The forum proposed establishing a joint platform for continuous engagement to improve understanding and build trust.
  • The jirga highlighted the need for confidence-building measures to strengthen relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A joint Pakistan-Afghanistan 'jirga' in Peshawar on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to ease the rising tensions between the two neighbours.

A jirga is an assembly of elders and community leaders in Afghanistan and Pakistan that resolves disputes based on consensus.

 

The declaration was issued at the conclusion of the jirga, which was attended by former governors, political leaders, ex-diplomats, tribal elders, intellectuals, and religious scholars.

The participants emphasised that both countries must ensure their territories are not used against each other under any circumstances. 

"No individual or group should be allowed to use either country's soil for hostile activities," the official statement issued said.

The jirga urged governments of both nations to fully utilise their state capacity to implement mutually agreed decisions to maintain peace.

It also stressed that all disputes and differences should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, declaring these as the only viable options.

"War is not a solution to any problem. Sustainable peace can only be achieved through mutual respect and understanding," the statement added.

The forum also called for the establishment of a joint and permanent platform to ensure continuous engagement between the two countries, which would help improve understanding of each other's positions, circumstances, and constraints.

It further recommended concrete confidence-building measures and their effective implementation to strengthen trust.

Last week, Pakistan said that the operation against the Afghan Taliban was going on and it would continue until the objective of eliminating the threat of terrorism was achieved.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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