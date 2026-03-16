China Calls for Pakistan-Afghanistan Dialogue to Resolve Conflict

Amidst escalating clashes, China is actively mediating the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging direct talks and a ceasefire to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Key Points China is actively mediating between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both nations to hold direct talks to de-escalate the ongoing armed conflict.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held telephonic talks with Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, pushing for a ceasefire and peaceful resolution.

Pakistan conducted strikes in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, targeting alleged terrorist positions, leading to retaliatory actions from Afghanistan.

Taliban's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada called for non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs, asserting stability under Taliban rule.

China emphasises a trilateral dialogue mechanism with Pakistan and Afghanistan, with special envoy Yue Xiaoyong mediating between Islamabad and Kabul.

China on Monday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to hold direct talks to end their armed conflict, as fighting between the two neighbours continued.

China hopes both sides will remain calm and exercise restraint, hold face-to-face talks as soon as possible, achieve a ceasefire at an early date, and resolve their differences through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, replying to a question on Beijing's mediation efforts.

Clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated in the last few days.

Late last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held telephonic talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, urging them to work out a ceasefire and end hostilities.

According to Afghan media reports, Muttaqi, in his talks with Wang, emphasised Afghanistan's legitimate right to defend its people and territorial integrity and denied Islamabad's allegations of hosting Pakistani militant groups.

Pakistan on Sunday said its security forces hit terrorist positions and military targets in Afghanistan's Kandahar province in overnight strikes.

Media reports said Pakistani air strikes targeted the complex in which Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada resided in Kandahar.

According to the Afghan Defence Ministry, 14 Pakistani military personnel were killed and 11 others wounded in its retaliatory strikes at Pakistan's border posts on March 14.

The Pakistani strikes came after Wang spoke to Muttaqi on March 13.

Chinese special envoy Yue Xiaoyong is also shuttling between Islamabad and Kabul to mediate between the two countries. China has a trilateral dialogue mechanism with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Earlier, several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, tried to mediate between the two countries.

Taliban's Stance on Internal Affairs

Meanwhile, Taliban's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, in his message on Eid on Monday, urged all sides to refrain from interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

He said Afghanistan has reached a stage of victory, general security, and stability under the Taliban government.

Through the sacrifices, patience, and perseverance of the Afghan people, "we have reached the stage of victory, general security, and stability," Akhundzada was quoted as saying by China's state-run Xinhua news agency.