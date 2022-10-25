News
Rediff.com  » News » Joe, Kamala Celebrate White House Diwali

Joe, Kamala Celebrate White House Diwali

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: October 25, 2022 11:55 IST
Jill and Joe Biden hosted a reception on Monday, October 24, 2022, in the East Room at the White House to celebrate Diwali.

 

IMAGE: 'Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to dispel darkness and bring light to the world,' POTUS tweeted after he lit diyas. Photograph: @POTUS/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Vice President Kamala Devi Harris applauds Joe after he lit the diya. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Children with Joe, Kamala and Jill at White House's Diwali celebration. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden speaks at the reception. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Then it was Kamala's turn. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Guests take photos as Kamala speaks. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Jill spoke too. Photograph: Kind courtesy The White House/Facebook.com

 

IMAGE: Jill, Joe and Kamala on stage. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: That's Ashley Biden, Jill and Joe's only daughter. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jill and Ashley on stage with dancers from the Sa Dance Company. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The dancers performed to It's Life by London-based artiste and composer Niraj Chag from the album The Lost Souls. Photograph: Kind courtesy The White House/Facebook.com

 

IMAGE: Dancers perform at the event. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sitarist, music producer and composer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma -- Pandit Ravi Shankar's final disciple -- performs on his sitar. Photograph: Kind courtesy The White House/Facebook.com

 

IMAGE: The guests clearing enjoying the event. Photograph: Kind courtesy The White House/Facebook.com

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
