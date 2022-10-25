Celebrating Diwali in Pakistan

Pakistan's Hindus celebrate Diwali with spirited enjoyment and diligent devotion.

Firecrackers were burnt, new clothes were worn, gifts were presented to each other's family members and relatives.

It's not always easy to celebrate Diwali in Pakistan, but it would be wrong to say that it doesn't exist at all.

IMAGE: A girl waves a burning sparkler during Diwali in Karachi. October 24, 2022. All photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl poses with a rangoli outside her home in Karachi.

IMAGE: A father and his children wave burning sparklers in Karachi.

IMAGE: Sawantri, 40, helps her son wave a burning sparkler in Karachi.

IMAGE: A boy lights a Diwali firework in Karachi.

IMAGE: A man lights a Diwali firework in Karachi.

IMAGE: A woman helps her daughter draw a rangoli outside their home in Karachi.

IMAGE: Yeshuda, 55, sits under lights outside her home and grocery shop in Karachi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com