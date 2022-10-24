India Celebrates Diwali

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control in Akhnoor light candles on Dhanteras. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel light diyas at the India-Bangladesh Agartala-Akhaura checkpost in Agartala. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Students celebrate Diwali at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Fireworks light up the sky on the eve of Diwali at Anasagar lake in Ajmer. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The illuminated walled city market and Hawa Mahal in Jaipur ahead of Diwali. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A 'tetrapod' shaped light-based public art installation at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Golden Temple on the eve of Diwali. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man lights diyas at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi on the eve of Diwali. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Diwali celebrations on the bank of the Narmada in Jabalpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai decorated for Diwali. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Gateway of India lights up ahead of Diwali. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Kali Puja pandal at South Dum Dum in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People attend Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children burn firecrackers in Dhanbad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students of the Play Ways Senior Secondary School in Patiala light diyas in a formation displaying 'Happy Diwali' on the school premises. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An aerial view showing diyas lit up on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Railway workers hang Aakash Kandils inside a suburban railway coach at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com