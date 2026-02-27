HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Professor Suspended Over Modi-Hitler Comparison

Professor Suspended Over Modi-Hitler Comparison

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 17:36 IST

An OP Jindal Global University professor faces suspension after allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler, sparking a human rights complaint and university investigation.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points

  • An associate professor at OP Jindal Global University was suspended for allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler.
  • The suspension followed a complaint to the Haryana Human Rights Commission by a student's father, alleging harassment and discriminatory conduct.
  • The complaint stated the student was allegedly harassed after writing an essay on 'URI: The Surgical Strike' that was not favored by the professor.
  • The professor allegedly made politically derogatory remarks, comparing the Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler during a course on 'Politics of Representation'.
  • The Haryana Human Rights Commission is investigating the matter and has sought reports from the Sonipat police commissioner and the university registrar.

An associate professor of OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana, has been suspended for one semester for allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler.

The faculty member was suspended after a student's father moved the Haryana Human Rights Commission, alleging that his son had been subjected to continuous harassment, humiliation and discriminatory conduct, affecting his mental well-being and academic performance.

 

Vishav Bajaj, the father of student Vikhyaat Bajaj, a first-year undergraduate student, in his complaint last November, stated that his son, on October 31, wrote an essay on 'URI: The Surgical Strike' which was not liked by the teachers of the University.

As a result, on November 3, his son was allegedly harassed during a class, Vishav Bajaj alleged.

He alleged that on November 7, during a course titled 'Politics of Representation', taught by the associate professor, remarks were made that were "politically derogatory, inflammatory and deeply disturbing in nature."

The remarks included "comparisons of the Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler, and characterisation of national security operations as mere gimmicks and branding exercises," he alleged.

Since the son of the complainant had earlier praised the government of India, the prime minister, and the Indian Army, certain professors holding particular political views began deliberately targeting and victimising him.

Vishav Bajaj said his son was, for his Uri essay, allegedly subjected to public humiliation in the classroom and failed in the subject.

After his son wrote a written complaint to the university vice chancellor, an inquiry was conducted by the executive dean, who found that failing Vikhyaat Bajaj was unjustified.

Consequently, the university revised the result and passed Vikhyaat Bajaj in the internal assessments.

His father, in his complaint, claimed that the episode engendered resentment in some professors toward his son.

He submitted that his son is presently suffering from mental and physical distress and is living under constant fear of retaliation, academic failure and institutional victimisation.

University Response and Investigation

Meanwhile, the university's chief communications officer, Anjoo Mohun, said, "As per the law, the matter is being heard by the HHRC and we are complying with their request. We are fully cooperating and complying with its directives as required."

On January 16, the HHRC sought reports from the Sonipat police commissioner and the registrar of the university.

The HHRC has directed the registrar to appear in person or to depute some other senior officer on May 13 in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
