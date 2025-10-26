HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jharkhand seeks Centre's nod to bring 50 bison from MP for PTR

Jharkhand seeks Centre's nod to bring 50 bison from MP for PTR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 26, 2025 14:37 IST

Amid the dwindling population of bison in Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve, the state authority has sought permission from the Centre to bring the animal from Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The authority is planning to import at least 50 female bisons to augment its population in the reserve area, he said.

As per a recent survey report of bison in PTR, the reserve area has a total of 68 bison, including 33 females, 25 males and 10 calves, aged between 1.5 years to 4 years.

 

Most of them are currently concentrated in the Chhipadohar and Betla areas.

In 1974, the bison population in the reserve area was estimated to be around 1,500, the official said.

"A survey of the declining bison was conducted in the reserve area, in which a recovery plan and ecology report were prepared," PTR Director SR Natesh told PTI.

Quoting the survey report, he said the bison population has declined in an area of 226 square kilometres, posing a threat to their conservation.

Natesh added, "We also observed that reproduction capacity has also reduced in bison. To improve this situation, we need to bring bison from other states.The survey report also recommended sourcing bison from outside.

"The PTR management has sought permission from the Government of India to bring bison from Madhya Pradesh. Preparations are underway to bring 50 female bisons," Natesh said.

He said that there are no bison in the core area of the reserve where tigers roam around.

Bison is one of the favourite foods of tigers, he added.

The director said that after the arrival of the bison, they will be shifted to the core area.

According to wildlife experts, poaching, infection and habitat disturbance by local cattle have been the major reasons for the vanishing of bison from Jharkhand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
