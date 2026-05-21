Jharkhand Opposition Leader Alleges Sexual Exploitation In Prisons

Jharkhand's opposition leader is demanding an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women by prison officials, accusing the administration of a cover-up.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi alleges sexual exploitation of women by prison officials.

Marandi claims the administration is attempting to conceal evidence and protect those involved in the alleged abuse.

A jail official is accused of exploiting women by abusing his authority and position.

Marandi demands immediate suspension of the accused official and a high-level independent inquiry.

JHALSA team found the allegations to be true after visiting the jail and questioning the victim and accused.

Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi wrote another letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, alleging sexual exploitation of women by officials in the state's prisons.

The BJP leader alleged that despite raising the issue earlier this week regarding the alleged sexual exploitation of a woman inmate at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, the administration was trying to "bury the evidence" and shield those involved.

Allegations Against Jail Official

Marandi also levelled allegations against a jail official, accusing him of repeatedly misusing his position and authority.

He alleged that the official "has been habituated to grossly exploiting women" by abusing the authority, rank and intimidation factor associated with his uniform.

The BJP leader further claimed that the official allegedly exploited a woman home guard, and her family faced intimidation and threats when objections were raised.

Demands For Investigation

He demanded the immediate suspension of the official and sought a high-level independent inquiry into the matter.

The BJP leader had also written a letter to the CM over the same issue on Sunday, following which a team from the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) visited the jail on Tuesday.

JHALSA Investigation

JHALSA Secretary Kumari Ranjana Asthana had said that, acting on the directions of executive chairperson Justice S N Prasad, a four-member team from the Ranchi District Legal Services Authority visited the jail and questioned the alleged victim, accused officials and other inmates.

"The team has prima facie found the allegations to be true. However, we can comment further only after the report is submitted," Asthana had told PTI.

Earlier, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri had constituted a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.