Bengal Jail Officials Suspended Amid Mobile Phone Allegations

Following allegations of mobile phone use by inmates, the West Bengal government has suspended senior officials at Presidency Correctional Home, sparking a CID investigation into potential corruption and organised crime within the state's prison system.

Key Points West Bengal government suspends superintendent and chief controller of Presidency Correctional Home.

Inmates allegedly using mobile phones, including smartphones, inside the correctional facility.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleges a section of jail officials were involved.

23 mobile phones seized from Presidency Jail during joint operations.

CID investigation ordered to trace how SIM cards and mobile phones entered the jail.

The West Bengal government on Friday suspended the superintendent and the chief controller of Presidency Correctional Home after allegations surfaced that inmates were using mobile phones inside the facility.

Mobile Phones Seized, Officials Suspended

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that mobile phones, including smartphones, were being extensively used inside Presidency Correctional Home and that a section of jail officials was involved in this.

"There could have been support or complacency from the previous government as well. We received the information and it was verified through the Director General (Correctional Services)," he said.

Adhikari said 23 mobile phones have already been seized from the jail premises during joint operations involving prison authorities and Kolkata Police.

Adhikari said that Superintendent of Presidency Jail, N Kujur, and Chief Controller Dipta Gharai have been suspended.

Organised Crime Networks Operating From Prisons

The CM claimed that inmates in multiple correctional homes were running organised crime networks from within prison walls.

"The entire criminal network across the state is being operated from prisons. This is not something that has started today. It has continued for years. There is deep-rooted corruption. It will take time to dismantle it," Adhikari said.

Complaints From Multiple Correctional Homes

The CM said that similar complaints have been received from several correctional homes, from Dum Dum Central Jail to Berhampore.

"In some cases, like that of Sheikh Shahjahan (Sandeshkhali case accused), networks are being run from jail," he said.

"If there is negligence in duty, action will be taken not only against criminals but also against those who help them," he said.

The CM also ordered a CID investigation to trace how SIM cards and mobile phones entered the jail premises.