Home  » News » Days after killing her lover, man kills sister on Raksha Bandhan

Days after killing her lover, man kills sister on Raksha Bandhan

August 11, 2025 12:10 IST

A man, vexed with her 18-year-old sister's affair with a man, allegedly killed her after celebrating Raksha Bandhan in the Garautha area in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police on Sunday said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The body of Kumari Sahodar alias Putti was found on Sunday with a shaved head near Dada Maharaj platform in a deserted area of Chandrapura village, police said.

Putti's brother, Arvind, and a friend of his, Prakash Prajapati, both aged around 25, have been detained in connection with the murder.

 

The killing came on the heels of another murder -- Putti's lover's.

On August 7, the body of 19-year-old Vishal, a native of Lahchura, was found dumped in Gudha village.

According to police, four months ago, Putti and Vishal ran away from home, but were persuaded to return. A mutual settlement was struck between the two families, and things cooled off for a while.

However, soon, both lovers started meeting.

This reigniting of the affair was not to the liking of Arvind, who had returned to the village from Pune a few days ago.

After his return, police said, he roped in Prakash Prajapati to kill both of them.

On the morning of August 7, the two took away Vishal on the pretext of getting him a job and killed him, police said.

Both were booked by the police in connection with the murder on the complaint of Vishal's father, Halkeram.

While the investigation was still taking off in that case, on Saturday, Arvind took Putti on the pretext of getting her medicine and killed her as well, according to police.

