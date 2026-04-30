Jharkhand High Court Addresses Doctor Shortage In State Jails

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the critical doctor shortage in state jails, initiating a public interest litigation after a prisoner's death due to inadequate medical care.

Key Points Jharkhand High Court initiates PIL due to severe doctor shortage in state jails.

The PIL was filed after an appellant died in jail due to lack of proper medical treatment.

Only one of 43 sanctioned doctor posts is filled across Jharkhand's jails.

The High Court has given the family of the deceased appellant liberty to seek compensation from the government.

The court highlighted the lack of adequate medical facilities and infrastructure in the jails.

The Jharkhand High Court today on Thursday instituted a public interest litigation on the scarcity of doctors in the jails across the state.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad was hearing a criminal appeal when they were informed that the appellant was a patient suffering from renal problems.

The patient had filed a petition for his suspension of sentence and release from jail in order to avail better medical treatment.

Critical Doctor Shortage Exposed

The petition mentioned that the medical facility in the jail is not sufficient for his treatment and he ought to be released on bail to avail better medical treatment in a private facility.

The state government had earlier sought an adjournment in the matter to file its reply.

By the time the government could file its reply, it was informed to the court that the patient who had filed the petition had passed away in jail due to lack of proper treatment.

Court Intervention and Inquiry

The court took up the matter seriously and further enquired from the government on the vacancy of doctors appointed in the jails.

The court was informed that out of 43 sanctioned posts of doctors across the jails in the state, only one post is occupied, while 42 posts remain vacant.

The medical facility and infrastructure in the jails is also lacking, the court was informed.

State of Jharkhand Jails

There are six central jails in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag, Deoghar, Dumka and Giridih.

Apart from the central jails, there are 16 district jails and six sub-jails, including facilities in Palamu (Medininagar) and Simdega.

The division bench, after having heard the matter and owing to the gravity of the situation with regard to the dire shortage of doctors in jails, registered the PIL suo motu and referred it before the bench of the Chief Justice for further adjudication.

Meanwhile, the kith and kin of the appellant who died in jail due to lack of proper treatment have been given liberty by the high court to seek compensation from the government.