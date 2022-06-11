News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 11, 2022 19:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the deadly violence that rocked Ranchi, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Police investigate at the site of violence, a day after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A two-member committee, comprising senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Latkar, was formed to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured, the official told PTI.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week, he said.

 

Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team has also been set up to probe the incident.

"Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence," he said.

Violent protests broke out in the state capital on Friday over the inflammatory comments made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 killed, many hurt in Ranchi violence, Net suspended
2 killed, many hurt in Ranchi violence, Net suspended
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
Hardik on winning battles against his demons
Hardik on winning battles against his demons
Key lessons for Congress from RS polls
Key lessons for Congress from RS polls
SEE: 2 men stop on Mumbai sea link, run over by taxi
SEE: 2 men stop on Mumbai sea link, run over by taxi
Mamata calls meet of Oppn leaders, CMs on Prez poll
Mamata calls meet of Oppn leaders, CMs on Prez poll
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Over 200 held for protest over Prophet remark in UP

Over 200 held for protest over Prophet remark in UP

Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata

Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances