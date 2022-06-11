News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata on Prophet remarks clashes

Why should people suffer for BJP's 'sin'?: Mamata on Prophet remarks clashes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 11, 2022 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that some political parties were behind the violent incidents that rocked Howrah district and promised to take strict action against those attempting to instigate riots in the state.

IMAGE: Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah on Friday, June 10, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

She also questioned why should common people suffer because of "sin" committed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, in reference to controversial remarks by suspended and expelled party leaders on Prophet Mohammad which triggered the violent protests.

"As I have said before, normal life has been affected by violent incidents in Howrah over the last two days. Some political parties are behind this. They want to instigate riots. But this won't be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those involved. Why should common people suffer because of sin committed by BJP," Banerjee tweeted in Bengali.

 

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

Common people had to suffer as road and railway tracks were blocked by protesters in the district. Several local and express trains were cancelled due to the violence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 killed, many hurt in Ranchi violence, Net suspended
2 killed, many hurt in Ranchi violence, Net suspended
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
Over 200 held for protest over Prophet remark in UP
Over 200 held for protest over Prophet remark in UP
Aggression paid off for Kiwis on Day 1: Conway
Aggression paid off for Kiwis on Day 1: Conway
Fadnavis rubs it in: 'Mahadik got more votes than Raut'
Fadnavis rubs it in: 'Mahadik got more votes than Raut'
Raut calls BJP's RS win 'mandate of horse-trading'
Raut calls BJP's RS win 'mandate of horse-trading'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Amid nationwide protests, Centre alerts police chiefs

Amid nationwide protests, Centre alerts police chiefs

Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India

Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances