Rediff.com  » News » 2 killed, many critically hurt in Ranchi violence over Prophet remark

2 killed, many critically hurt in Ranchi violence over Prophet remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 11, 2022 10:05 IST
Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended Bharatiya JP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A damaged vehicle during a protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal over their inflammatory remarks, in Ranchi, June 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 10 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to control any further flareups, they said.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added.

 

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, doctors there said.

"Two of them died late last night. The conditions of three people are serious and they are battling for their lives. The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen," a RIMS official said.

Ranchi's senior superintendent of police Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to the Medica Hospital with head injury, officials said.

Besides the head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body on being hit by stones, they said.

Some Hindutva outfits have called for a Ranchi bandh on Saturday, asking traders to keep their shops shut in protest against the violence.

Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
