Jharkhand: Champai Soren sworn-in, party MLAs fly to Hyderabad

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party leader Champai Soren on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Along with Champai Soren, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as state ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present on the occasion.

Shortly after the swearing-in, MLAs of the ruling JMM-led coalition reached the Ranchi airport to fly to Hyderabad.

A senior leader of the ruling coalition said that the decision to shift the legislators to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, was taken considering that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party may make attempts to 'poach' them.

"We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can't take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs," the senior leader told PTI.

A video released by the JMM-led coalition on Thursday showed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

Earlier, 67-year-old tribal leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state.

He became the sixth CM from Jharkhand's Kolhan region which comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

Champai Soren was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was 'confusion' in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.

Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a constituent of the JMM-led alliance.

"We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it," Champai Soren had said.

Notably, JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister.