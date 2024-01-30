News
Rediff.com  » News » ED finds 'incriminating' documents at Soren's house

ED finds 'incriminating' documents at Soren's house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2024 12:33 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some 'incriminating' documents after it searched the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, official sources said Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rs 36 lakh allegedly seized from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's house in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader in south Delhi on Monday and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal case of Jharkhand.

 

The sources said the ED teams seized about Rs 36 lakh in cash, a HR (Haryana) number plate bearing BMW registered under a 'benami' name and some 'incriminating' documents during the day-long operation.

Soren, 48, has informed the ED that he is ready to depose before them on Wednesday at his Ranchi residence around 1 pm.

A party official said in Ranchi that all the legislators of the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital and to attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Amid ED action, Soren MLAs told not to leave Ranchi
'Minister has converted ED into an extended arm of the BJP'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
Recipe: Protein-Packed Energy Bars
Divya Deshmukh exposes sexism in chess
FPIs see fifth-highest weekly exit since 2008
Deepti Sharma surges to joint 2nd in ICC T20I Rankings
