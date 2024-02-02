News
Rediff.com  » News » INDIA to raise Hemant Soren's arrest in Parliament

INDIA to raise Hemant Soren's arrest in Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 02, 2024 11:38 IST
Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliace (INDIA) on Friday decided to raise the issue of arrest of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren in both houses of Parliament.

IMAGE: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leaves from PMLA Court, in Ranchi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, who met on Friday morning in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House.

This is the first time that opposition leaders have met to discuss their strategy in the Budget Session of Parliament that began on January 31.

 

The opposition leaders have criticised the arrest of Soren by the Enforcement Directorate and delay in the formation of the new government in the state.

Top Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and T R Baalu, had earlier met at the residence of Kharge on the day Soren was arrested by the ED.

They are alleging that Soren was forced to quit as chief minister and the new government formation was delayed.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
