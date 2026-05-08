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Jharkhand: Two Arrested For Terrorising Train Passengers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 08, 2026 12:38 IST

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Two individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly terrorising train passengers with a country-made pistol, highlighting concerns about safety on public transport.

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly terrorising train passengers with a country-made pistol.
  • The accused were apprehended on the Howrah-Hatia Kriya Yoga Express after a passenger alerted RPF.
  • The individuals are suspected of involvement in illegal arms supply and were en route to collect a consignment.
  • A country-made pistol and a cartridge were seized from the accused during the arrest.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified as residents of Ranchi, with one having multiple pending criminal cases.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly terrorising passengers with a country-made pistol in a train in Jharkhand, an officer said on Friday.

The duo was arrested on Thursday from the general coach of the Howrah-Hatia Kriya Yoga Express, he said.

 

Illegal Arms Connection

"The accused are mainly involved in illegal arms supply. They had gone to the Mango area of Tata Nagar to collect an illegal arms consignment that they were supposed to deliver in Ranchi. Because they were late, they did not receive the consignment and boarded the general coach of the train," an RPF officer said.

Passenger Alert Leads to Arrest

"A woman passenger alerted RPF personnel in the next coach that one of the two was brandishing an illegal country-made pistol and threatening them. His accomplice was using abusive language. The RPF team then apprehended both," he said.

After the train arrived at the Ranchi station, the duo was handed over to the GRP, the officer said, adding that a country-made pistol and a cartridge were seized from them.

Accused Identified

The accused were identified as Akeeb Khan (21) and Rehan Khan (20), both residents of Sartaj Colony in Ranchi's Bariyatu police station area.

Four criminal cases were pending against Akeep, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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