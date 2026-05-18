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Home  » News » Jewellery Trader Duped Of Rs 1.4 Million In Thane Gold Scam

Jewellery Trader Duped Of Rs 1.4 Million In Thane Gold Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 09:43 IST

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A jewellery trader in Thane has been allegedly cheated of Rs 14 lakh in a gold scam, prompting a police investigation into the fraudulent deal.

Key Points

  • A jewellery trader in Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 14 lakh.
  • The accused promised to sell gold at a discounted rate but failed to deliver.
  • The victim handed over the cash in the Vasant Vihar area of Thane.
  • Police have registered an FIR against three identified and three unidentified individuals.
  • Efforts are underway to trace the accused involved in the gold scam.

Six persons have allegedly cheated a jewellery trader of Rs 14 lakh under the pretext of selling him gold at a low price in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The 31-year-old victim, a resident of Goregaon in Mumbai, claimed that the accused approached him with an offer to sell gold at a discounted rate. They allegedly took Rs 14 lakh in cash from him in the Vasant Vihar area here on May 12, but failed to hand over the promised 100 grams of gold, a police official said.

 

Police Investigate Gold Scam in Thane

Based on the complaint, the Chitalsar police have registered an FIR against three identified and as many unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

Efforts were underway to trace the accused, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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