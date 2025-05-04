HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » JCO among 3 soldiers killed in J-K as Army vehicle falls into gorge

JCO among 3 soldiers killed in J-K as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 20:10 IST

x

Three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-metre deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ChinarcorpsIA/ANI Photo

The Army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along National Highway 44. The accident occurred near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am, the officials said.

They said a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by Army, police, State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers.

 

Three soldiers travelling in the vehicle were found dead on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Naib-Subedar Sujeet Kumar, driver Amit Kumar and sepoy Man Bahadur, said officials, who added that their bodies were retrieved from the gorge after several hours of hectic efforts.

The crash has reduced the vehicle into a mangled heap of metal, they said.

Confirming the death of the JCO and two soldiers, Ramban senior superintendent of police Kulbir Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the accident was caused by a technical glitch in the vehicle and an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason.

Army's northern command paid tribute to the deceased personnel and extended its condolences to the bereaved families.

"An Army vehicle moving as part of routine convoy on May 4 slid off the road and fell into a gorge near Ramban. All three Army personnel travelling in the vehicle succumbed to the injuries in this tragic accident," the Northern Command said in a post on microblogging site X, adding that it stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Flash floods kill 3 in J-K's Ramban; more than 100 rescued
Flash floods kill 3 in J-K's Ramban; more than 100 rescued
Army vehicle falls into gorge in JK, 4 soldiers killed
Army vehicle falls into gorge in JK, 4 soldiers killed
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
5 soldiers hurt as Major opens fire, explodes grenades
5 soldiers hurt as Major opens fire, explodes grenades
Salute Our Soldiers In 2025
Salute Our Soldiers In 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on marrying Pakistani woman20:19

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on...

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence after Nirmal Kapoor's funeral0:44

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence...

India responds: All gates of Baglihar Dam on Chenab river closed0:32

India responds: All gates of Baglihar Dam on Chenab river...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD