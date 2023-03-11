News
Japanese woman 'harassed' on Holi: Delhi cops probe viral video

Japanese woman 'harassed' on Holi: Delhi cops probe viral video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 11, 2023 01:46 IST
Delhi Police on Friday said they have launched an investigation after a video on social media showed a group of men allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from a video of the incident going viral on social media.

They said they have taken notice of the video and verifying whether it is of a recent incident or an old one.

 

The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreigner, who seemed uncomfortable around them.

It also one of the men smashing an egg on her head.

She can be heard saying 'bye bye' in the video.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said she was issuing a notice to Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators.

'Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!' Maliwal tweeted.

National Commission for Women too tweeted drawing attention to the video.

It asked Delhi Police to register a first information report (FIR) in the matter.

'@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission,' the NCW tweeted.

Police said the video attached with the tweet has been posted on several digital platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the video is being analysed to ascertain the details.

"Prima facie, on the basis of the landmark seen in the video, it seems to be from Paharganj. However, it is being verified on ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old," Sain said.

No complaint or call relating to misbehave with a foreigner has been received in Paharganj police station.

The Japanese embassy was contacted and they said they don't have any information of any such incident, the DCP said.

Police said their personnel have been asked to collect the details of Japanese nationals staying in Paharganj and also establish the identity of the people seen in the video through local intelligence.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Have You Played Lathmar Holi?
Yeh Hai India: Holi At The Taj
The many colours of Holi in India
India reports two H3N2 deaths; govt issues advisory
ED raids Lalu's family, aides; seizes money, gold
Tripura: Cong, Left team 'probing' violence attacked
HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as new MD & CEO
