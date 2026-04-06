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Jaipur Police Investigate Alleged Molestation of Japanese Tourist Near Jaigarh Fort

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 06, 2026 16:05 IST

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Jaipur police are investigating the alleged molestation of a Japanese tourist near Jaigarh Fort, launching a search for five suspects involved in the assault.

Photograph and Video: Hockey India/Twitter

Photograph and Video: Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points

  • A Japanese tourist was allegedly molested by five men near Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.
  • The incident occurred while the tourist was walking towards a Ganesh temple near the fort.
  • Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage and local records to identify the suspects.
  • The tourist managed to escape and alert a security guard, who then contacted the police.

Police in Jaipur are investigating the alleged molestation of a Japanese tourist by five men near Jaigarh Fort.

The police have registered a case based on the woman's complaint and are scanning local criminal and tourist guide records to trace and arrest the accused.

 

The incident occurred when the woman had gone to visit the Jaigarh Fort in the Amber area and was walking towards a nearby temple.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surendra Singh said the tourist, who had arrived in Rajasthan from Japan two to three days ago, was heading towards the Ganesh temple near the fort.

"Taking advantage of a secluded stretch, five men stopped her and started misbehaving and molesting her," he said.

The officer said the woman raised an alarm and managed to escape, running towards a nearby security guard.

Seeing her in distress, the guard immediately alerted the police. Following this, a team rushed to the spot. The accused fled as the woman shouted for help and the guard approached, he added.

Police said CCTV footage from the area shows five men suspiciously moving down the hill, and efforts are being made to identify them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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