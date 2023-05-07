Jantar Mantar sees heightened security as farmers to join wrestlers' stir

The Delhi police stepped up security arrangements at Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers are staging a sit-in, and in border areas of the city as hundreds of farmers are expected to visit the protest site on Sunday to extend support to the grapplers.

IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (centre), Bajran Punia (right) and Sakshi Malik (left) during a press conference over their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vehicles entering Delhi were being checked and pickets were increased at Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday announced a nationwide agitation in support of the wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It said several senior leaders of SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh will visit Jantar Mantar on Sunday with hundreds of farmers.

It also demanded the immediate arrest of Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the women wrestlers.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at Jantar Mantar.

Security forces have been deployed and activities at the protest site are being monitored round the clock through CCTVs to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, a senior police officer said.

"We have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the protest at Jantar Mantar remains peaceful. CCTV surveillance is being done and we have deployed an adequate number of security personnel there. Those visiting the protest site are being checked thoroughly as part of precautionary measures," he said.

Multiple layers of barricades have also been put in place at the protest site as well as at the border areas of Delhi.

"We have intensified our patrolling in the border areas of Delhi, be it Ghazipur, Singhu or Tikri. We have also enhanced the number of pickets and are carrying out intensive checking of vehicles," another senior officer said.

On Thursday, a group of farmers coming to Delhi to visit Jantar Mantar was stopped by the police at the Singhu border, with officials saying 24 of them had been detained.

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

On April 28, the Delhi police registered two FIRs against Singh on the basis of complaints filed by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.