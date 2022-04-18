News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC over razing properties of riots-accused

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC over razing properties of riots-accused

Source: PTI
April 18, 2022 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and some states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, that "precipitative actions" like razing buildings in criminal proceedings be not taken.

IMAGE: Police personnel maintain vigil as properties belonging to the accused in communal violence in Khambhat are being demolished by the Gujarat government, April 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The plea assumes significance because of recent actions taken by authorities in Madhya Pradesh to use bulldozers to raze properties of those accused of rioting during the Ram Navami celebrations.     

 

The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, in its petition, said actions like razing the house in a criminal proceeding as a punishment is unknown to criminal law.

”Petitioners also seek a declaration that residential accommodations or any commercial property cannot be demolished as a punitive measure... also pray that police personnel to be provided specialised training in handling communal riots and situations where populations become restive,” it said.

"It is further prayed that directions be issued for ministers, legislators, and anybody unconnected with the criminal investigation to be restrained from apportioning criminal responsibility regarding criminal action publicly or through any official communication until a determination by a criminal court,” it said.

The plea alleged that several ministers and legislators have made statements about the guilt of a certain section of the society.

Referring to similar actions undertaken by states in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, it said these "undermine the criminal justice system of our country, including the important role of the courts".          

"The legal process, including the pre-trial and trial stage, is hindered by these acts of the State, therefore, immediate action is needed to prevent such incidents from repeating. The states wherein such measures are being employed by the administrative authorities have been carrying them out with impunity as they are being supported by the top leadership in the said states. Hence, this court must step in to stop the situation from escalating any further and also prevent such acts from being repeated in other states as well," The plea said.      

Punitive actions at the outset as punishment are being inflicted without giving them an opportunity of hearing, it said.       

The petition has been filed by Gulzar Ahmed Noor Mohammed Azmi, secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said Fazlur Rahman Qasmi, press secretary of the Muslim body. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram Navami violence: PMAY house demolished in MP
Ram Navami violence: PMAY house demolished in MP
Curfew continues in riot-affected MP town for 3rd day
Curfew continues in riot-affected MP town for 3rd day
MP sets up tribunal to recover damages from rioters
MP sets up tribunal to recover damages from rioters
Road accident triggers communal clash in Vadodara
Road accident triggers communal clash in Vadodara
Must-Read! Flora's Lessons On Self Love
Must-Read! Flora's Lessons On Self Love
Shilpa Goes Pink for Baba's Iftar
Shilpa Goes Pink for Baba's Iftar
Teen paddler dies in accident, PM Modi condoles demise
Teen paddler dies in accident, PM Modi condoles demise
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

1st death reported in Khargone communal violence

1st death reported in Khargone communal violence

Muslims to move HC against MP govt's demolition drive

Muslims to move HC against MP govt's demolition drive

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances