News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Muslims to move HC against MP govt's demolition drive

Muslims to move HC against MP govt's demolition drive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 16, 2022 21:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Some members of the Muslim community on Saturday said they have decided to approach the Madhya Pradesh high court against the "selective" demolition drive launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, under which it has started razing the houses of those who were allegedly involved in the recent violence in Khargone city and a few other places.

Stating that the demolition drive has rendered several people homeless, a Muslim cleric asked why the government was punishing the family members of those who were allegedly involved in the riots.

The state government has launched the drive against "illegal" properties allegedly belonging to those involved in the stone-pelting and other forms of violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. Several Muslim religious leaders in the state have earlier alleged that members of the community were being unfairly targeted by the authorities following the violence, and houses were demolished in some cases without due process.

"I have asked the advocates from our community to move the high court against the selective demolition drive going on in the state. We are certainly going to move the high court against this unilateral drive," Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaque Ali Nadwi told PTI over phone on Saturday.

 

When asked how many houses belonging to Muslims have been demolished in Khargone so far, he said that it will be known once the curfew was lifted.

"The society is run by law. A person who commits a crime should be punished, not his family. Why are houses being demolished if one member of a family commits some mistake," the cleric said, adding that many families were rendered homeless as a result of the government's drive.

He also said that CCTV cameras are being installed in mosques across the state, especially in Bhopal, having a large population of Muslims after a stone was allegedly thrown at a Ram Navami procession sparked off violence and communal tension in Khargone.

Earlier, Nadwi had told PTI that CCTV footage will show from where stones were thrown during such incidents. He had also said that the demolition of 'illegal structures' of those allegedly involved in violence in Khargone was totally wrong.

Earlier this week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in Khargone.

Taking a cue from the MP government, the BJP dispensation in Gujarat also used bulldozers on Friday to remove "illegal" structures as well as some vegetation in Khambhat town where a Ram Navami procession had allegedly come under attack last Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MP: His house razed for stone pelting, he was in jail
MP: His house razed for stone pelting, he was in jail
BJP MP seeks demolition of ramp near Shah Rukh's house
BJP MP seeks demolition of ramp near Shah Rukh's house
Why India Can't Be A Modern, Civilised, Free Society
Why India Can't Be A Modern, Civilised, Free Society
EPL: Ronaldo hat-trick rescues United; Tottenham lose
EPL: Ronaldo hat-trick rescues United; Tottenham lose
It's a special day and special hundred: KL Rahul
It's a special day and special hundred: KL Rahul
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RCB vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RCB vs Delhi Capitals
Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi
Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ram Navami violence: PMAY house demolished in MP

Ram Navami violence: PMAY house demolished in MP

'RSS, Bajrang Dal are intoxicated with power'

'RSS, Bajrang Dal are intoxicated with power'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances